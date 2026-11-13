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Godzilla Officially Crowned ‘King of the Monsters’ on Apple TV
By Adam Blevins,4 days ago
Kyle Chandler is widely known and celebrated for his role as Coach Taylor in Friday Night Lights, but earlier this year he took his talents to HBO for one of the best sci-fi shows of the year. We’re talking, of course, about Lanterns, the DC series co-starring Aaron Pierre that’s still one of the most-watched shows of the entire year on HBO Max. Most fans assumed that the show would be renewed for Season 2 after strong viewership and reception, but a recent regime change at DC has every project from the last few years hanging in the balance. It was announced earlier this week that James Gunn and Peter Safran had been replaced as the studio heads at DC by former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham. This news comes not long after Paramount absorbed Warner Bros as part of the merger into the new company now known as Skydance.