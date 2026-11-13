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Giants WR Malik Nabers Called Out After Loss vs. Commanders
By Jose Esquer,4 days ago
On Thursday, the New York Giants lost 24-21 against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. The game was a disappointing one for the Giants, who were coming off two consecutive wins and had a real opportunity to cement their place atop the NFC East. Instead, the team gave new life to the Commanders in the division while also opening the door for the Dallas Cowboys.