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Repsly Expands AI Image Recognition to Deliver Automated Planogram Compliance Across the Retail Ecosystem
By INSIGHTS,4 days ago
New capability in ShelfScan, Repsly’s image recognition solution, enables brands, retailers, distributors, and service agencies to catch and correct shelf discrepancies before they impact sales. Repsly announced the launch of Planogram Compliance, a new capability within ShelfScan. Built directly into Repsly’s retail execution platform, Planogram Compliance replaces manual audits...