undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Discover Puerto Rico Launches New Holiday Campaign Featuring Rita Moreno
By Newsroom, W Journal,4 days ago
Discover Puerto Rico has launched a new holiday tourism campaign featuring acclaimed Puerto Rican actress and singer Rita Moreno, inviting travelers to experience the island’s Christmas traditions, music, food and cultural celebrations. The campaign, titled “Modo Parranda: Encendío,” will run through February 9, 2027, and draws inspiration from Puerto...