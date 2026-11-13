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Puerto Rico Shopping Centers Expect Cautious Consumer Spending on Black Friday
By Enrique Muchacho, W Journal,4 days ago
With Black Friday approaching, several shopping centers consulted by W JOURNAL expressed mixed views regarding consumer activity expectations for this annual event. According to Marnie Marquina, president of the Puerto Rican Shopping Center Association (ACCP), while last year saw a fairly active season, current challenges on the island—such as inflation and electricity rates—may lead consumers to hold back on spending the day after Thanksgiving.