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South Londonderry recognizes Gerry Cassel and Nick Ague for promotions
By Lexi Gonzalez,4 days ago
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. South Londonderry supervisors voted unanimously Nov. 10 to approve a memorandum of understanding for the creation of a lieutenant position within the South Londonderry Township Police Department. Gerry Cassel was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant...
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