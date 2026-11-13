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Results of Inclusive Campus Student Survey presented to student senate
By Aidan Rush,4 days ago
During the student senate meeting Wednesday, Nov. 11, Doug Thompson, assistant vice president for belonging and engagement in the Division of Student Affairs, and Ana Reyes Lam, assistant director for communications and operations at the Sister Thea Bowman Center, joined to discuss the results of the Inclusive Campus Student Survey published last year. This was the fourth iteration of the survey, which evaluates the sense of belonging on Notre Dame’s campus.