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Valley lawmakers, other Republicans vote to lift silencer, short-barreled shotgun restrictions
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager,4 days ago
COLUMBUS - A bill lifting restrictions on short-barreled shotguns, short-barreled rifles, and firearm suppressors, also known as silencers, has passed the Ohio legislature and has been sent to Governor Mike DeWine, awaiting his signature. Under Senate Bill 214, silencers, short-barreled shotguns, and rifles would be removed from the “dangerous ordinance”...
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