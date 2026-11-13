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Glenwood Springs Historical Society archive: A cornerstone of Glenwood Springs history
By Glenwood Springs Historical Society,4 days ago
Construction of the First National Bank building at 802 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs began in March 1887, and the bank opened for business June 1 of that year. Construction costs were reported at $40,000, with initial deposits totaling $100,000. The bank occupied the northwest corner of the first floor, alongside three additional storefronts. The second floor housed offices, including those of the Forest Service, as indicated by signs in the windows. The third floor was designed as a meeting hall for secret societies.