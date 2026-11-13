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Did you follow the local news this week? Take our Greater Boston news quiz.
By Peter Chianca,4 days ago
Do you stay in the loop with the local news? Take our Boston.com news quiz to test your knowledge and stay informed on the latest trending stories in Greater Boston. (Note: You’ll need to answer all the questions before you see how you did. Make sure to click the button at the bottom to get your final score and an evaluation of your news knowledge!)