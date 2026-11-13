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UGI Employees Ruck 5K Honors Veterans and Supports Military Families
3 days ago
UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) employees marked Veterans Day with a 5K ruck march through Wyomissing and West Reading, carrying backpacks full of food for local military families. Organized by the company’s Veteran Employee Team (VET), the march started and finished at the office of UGI Energy Services, a subsidiary of UGI Corporation, in Wyomissing. More than 60 employees participated.
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