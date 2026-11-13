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Kaitlin Butts Talks Hello, Honky Tonk, Nashville Favorite Spots & the Stories Behind Her New Album
By Amy Harris,4 days ago
Kaitlin Butts has a knack for turning everyday experiences into memorable songs, and her latest album, Hello, Honky Tonk, takes listeners inside a world filled with colorful characters, late-night adventures, and the kind of stories that unfold over the course of an evening at a neighborhood bar. Inspired by Skinny...