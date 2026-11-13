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The Split Personality of 2026 U.S. Corn Yield Estimates
4 days ago
This crop year, market observers have a heightened cynicism about the veracity of U.S. national average corn yield estimates after data processing errors led to the release of an erroneous estimate from the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) in the September Crop Production report (Blythe, 2026). While the error was later corrected, the environment of yield estimate skepticism has been reinforced by a sequence of NASS yield estimates that have lowered, raised, and then lowered again the national average yield. The most recent of these adjustments came earlier this week in the November Crop Production report. The split personality of these estimates, alternately bullish and bearish for corn prices, runs counter to the tendency for USDA crop production forecasts to be smoothed across the forecasting cycle (Irwin and Good, 2024).