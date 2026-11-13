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I can’t believe this crazy good open-source file manager isn’t more popular
By Tashreef Shareef,4 days ago
I create more than a dozen images every day for work, plus a few videos weekly, along with research documents and article drafts. Add to the mix the files I sync from my phone using SyncThing. Since I constantly repurpose these files, I've learned that tagging is essential. Without tags, I'd be scrolling through thousands of photos trying to find that one image from three months ago.