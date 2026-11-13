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Groundbreaking Ceremony to be Held Tuesday for New Dallas County EMS Station in Adel
By allisonullmann,4 days ago
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held early next week to celebrate the start of construction for a new EMS station in Adel. Dallas County, in partnership with Turner Construction and Farnsworth Group Architectural Firm, will host the groundbreaking at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17 near 415 River Street, located on the east side of Adel between Highway 6 and the Raccoon River Valley Trail. Limited parking near the ceremony site is available. On-street parking can also be found, where permitted.
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