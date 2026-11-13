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Greene County Attorney Shares Details on New Victim Witness Coordinator Position
By Coltrane Carlson,4 days ago
The Greene County Board of Supervisors recently approved a 28E agreement to hire a Victim Witness Coordinator to aid the County Attorney’s Office. County Attorney Thomas Laehn says 90 of Iowa’s 99 counties have a designated Victim Witness Coordinator that works with victims of criminal cases, as well as applying for victim restitution and notices from the court system, among other services.