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Panorama School Board Hears on Outdoor Science Class
By Marcus Mackey,4 days ago
The Panorama School Board met in regular session for November. Superintendent Kasey Huebner says that they started with a public hearing on a proposal to approve expenditure of funds in the flexibility account. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio that there were several items shared in the good news segment, including some from the middle school outdoor sciences class.