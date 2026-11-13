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Greene County Librarians Association to Host Teen Movie Night in Rippey Tomorrow
By Coltrane Carlson,4 days ago
All Greene County teens are invited to a special event in Rippey that is sponsored by the Greene County Librarians Association and the Greene County Board of Supervisors. Jefferson Youth Services Librarian Bailey Mount says a Teen Movie Night is slated for tomorrow at 7pm at the Rippey Public Library and Community Building with the showing of “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” which is part of “The Hunger Games” franchise, based on the novels by Suzanne Collins.