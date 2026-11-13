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Greene County Young Leaders to Host New 4-H Member Night
By Coltrane Carlson,4 days ago
Youth in grades 4th through 12th that are just starting their journey into 4-H or who may not yet be a part of the organization are invited to a special event on Monday. Greene County ISU Extension 4-H and Youth Coordinator Samantha Johnson says the New Member Night takes place at Clover Hall on the Greene County Fairgrounds from 2-4pm. She points out that this event was launched last year with the Greene County 4-H Young Leaders and they are looking forward to this year’s program.