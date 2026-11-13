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Storing Crops After They’re Out of the Field
By Marcus Mackey,4 days ago
With as much rain as there was this year, along with current prices, many farmers may be keeping different options in mind. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Field Agronomist Aaron Saeugling says that while many are still working on getting their crops out of the field yet, there are things to keep in mind when getting that done. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio that things to keep in mind are storage needs.