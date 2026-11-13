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Can the U.S. Close Its Fertility Gap?
By Stephen J. Dubner,3 days ago
Fifty years ago, one of the biggest fears facing humankind was overpopulation, with predictions of widespread famine and death. Today, one of the biggest fears is the opposite: the fertility crisis, as it’s usually called—although it’s not always clear exactly whom it’s a crisis for. It is true that the global fertility rate has fallen by more than half since 1970. Why? There are many reasons—some of them quite unsettling.