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Blue Jays Weigh Blockbuster Trade For Giants $155 Million Superstar Shortstop
By Peter Chawaga, Contributor,4 days ago
The Toronto Blue Jays have plenty of reasons to be aggressive this offseason after missing the postseason in their followup to an American League pennant. With another opportunity to build a championship-caliber roster ahead, Toronto is exploring ways to improve its lineup while determining which areas of its roster need the most attention. It is clear that the team is in need of an offensive jolt, and while the outfield might be the cleanest area for an upgrade, the Blue Jays have considered trading for a star infielder as well.