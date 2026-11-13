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Patrick Stewart’s wife Sunny Ozell breaks silence two weeks after his death
By Jessica Schladebeck,3 days ago
Sunny Ozell, wife of the late Patrick Stewart, made her first public statement on the legendary actor’s death in an emotional post shared on social media. “Today marks two weeks since Patrick passed, and the grief continues to come in waves. But I’ve also been experiencing such deep, profound gratitude,” she wrote alongside a black and white photo of them together.