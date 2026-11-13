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Sioux County Approves Tax Abatements with Data Centers Excluded
By Carson Schubert,3 days ago
The Sioux County Board of Supervisors has approved a property tax abatement program for qualifying construction projects in unincorporated parts of the county, with data centers and several other types of development excluded. Supervisor Craig Hoftyzer says the board unanimously approved the measure Tuesday, November 10th. It takes effect January...