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Chicago parents and students protest Google’s new no-AI, no-search policy with schools
By Kate Armaninikarmanini@chicagotribune.com,3 days ago
Chicago parents are pushing back on Google’s announcement last week that K-12 school districts will lose access to its search engine if they switch off all the company’s AI tools. Dozens gathered outside Google’s sleek Fulton Market office Wednesday, raising hand-painted signs and chanting as the rain beat...