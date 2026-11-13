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NHL’s next TV deal will test the league’s strength while media companies prepare for NFL rights increase
By Alex Sherman@in/alex-sherman@sherman4949,4 days ago
The NHL can begin formally negotiating a new media rights deal with its incumbent partners — Disney/ESPN and Skydance, the new owner of TNT Sports — on Jan. 1. How much the NHL can extract from its media partners will likely set the bar for other media rights set to come to market, including MLB.