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Start Your Gift List at Greater Cleveland’s Holiday Markets: CLE Daily
By Ron Ledgard,4 days ago
🌧️ 44°; Chilly and wet maybe a snowflake; Ugh!. 🏠 Ohio Rents Are Rising Faster Than the National Average: A new analysis of Census Bureau data found Ohio's median rent rose 13.9% between 2023 and 2025, from $1,014 to $1,155, the 11th-fastest increase among states and ahead of the national 10.7%. Columbus topped all large metro areas at 17.1%, with Cincinnati third at 16.2%.
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