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The Movieland Directory Returns: Remembering E. J. Fleming and the Hollywood He Refused to Forget
3 days ago
Hollywood has a habit of erasing its own history. A house where a silent film star once lived becomes an apartment building. A studio disappears beneath a shopping center. Even surviving buildings lose their stories as generations pass and neighborhoods change. Before long, nobody remembers who lived there or why the place mattered. E. J. Fleming understood that better than most. For decades, he collected the addresses of the people and places that made Hollywood what it was, from legendary stars and notorious scandals to forgotten character actors, technicians, and ordinary people who worked in the motion-picture industry. His Movieland Directory became an invaluable resource for researchers who believe Hollywood history isn't confined to studio archives. Much of it still exists on the streets where these people lived.