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Making the business of ballet profitable
By Mike Switzer,4 days ago
If you live in the Midlands, at some point in your life you’ve probably seen a performance of the Nutcracker ballet because for most people, this is a must-do activity during the holidays. This year, all six performances will feature live accompaniment by the South Carolina Ballet Orchestra, which our next guest says is a particularly meaningful development. Mike Switzer interviews William Starrett, CEO and artistic director of the South Carolina Ballet in Columbia, SC.