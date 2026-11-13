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From 'Avengers Endgame' to 'End of Oak Street' 10 movies to stream now
By Brian Truitt, USA TODAY,3 days ago
Love movies? Live for TV? USA TODAY's Watch Party newsletter has all the best recommendations, delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and be one of the cool kids. It's unofficially dinosaur week on your favorite streaming services, with not only Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor but also the Paw Patrol dealing with prehistoric beasties.