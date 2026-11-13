undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fed's Warsh to take stock of AI revolution as US public grows wary
By Ann SaphirHoward Schneider,3 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials expect artificial intelligence will reshape the US economy, an idea that proponents of the technology in Silicon Valley have plastered on billboards and TV and pushed in public debate as they channel trillions of dollars into data centers and billions into their bank accounts.