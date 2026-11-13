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Marquette volleyball wraps up regular season tonight, Saturday
3 days ago
(MARQUETTE COMMUNICATIONS) – The Marquette University volleyball team (17-7, 12-2 BIG EAST) is set for the final weekend of the regular season this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13-14. MU will host Seton Hall (10-16, 2-12 BIG EAST) this Friday at 7 p.m. CT, and will wrap the weekend with St. John’s (19-8, 9-5 BIG EAST) on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT. Both matches this weekend will stream live on ESPN+ from the Al McGuire Center.