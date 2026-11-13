undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ramblings: Ullmark and Fiala Return; Makar and MacKinnon Injured; Hat Trick from Boldy; Tampa’s Top Line Rolls; Hofer’s Superb Season, and More – November 13
4 days ago
It was good news all around for the Ottawa Senators on Thursday as not only did goaltender Linus Ullmark return from injury to start a game for the first time in over three weeks, but the Sens took a 4-3 overtime win at home to the Colorado Avalanche. Shane Pinto opened and closed the scoring for the Sens, adding an assist on a Drake Batherson tally, and added three blocked shots for good measure. He now has 16 points, 38 shots, 37 hits, and 12 blocks in 20 games played, giving him a great start in multi-cat leagues.