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Futures Edge Lower As NVDA Fallout Unsettles Tech Stocks — SLS, AMAT, CSCO, CADL Stocks In Focus
By Aveek Bhowmik,3 days ago
Nasdaq-100 futures lead declines after all three major indexes finished Thursday’s session in the red. Microsoft shares fell after outages disrupted Outlook, Teams and Copilot services across several regions. Sellas Life Sciences jumped around 15% ahead of expected results from its leukemia trial, while Candel Therapeutics plunged after delaying...