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Inflation Fight Escalates: Fed Braces for Sustained Battle
3 days ago
The Federal Reserve, initially poised for rate reductions, now confronts a resurgent inflation fight, signaling a significant pivot in monetary policy. This unexpected shift from projected easing to sustained tightening carries profound implications for global financial markets, consumer spending, and systemic economic stability, impacting everything from borrowing costs to investment returns.