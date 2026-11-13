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Lang Lang picks Boston ex for Beethoven box
By norman lebrecht,3 days ago
The Chinese pianist has recorded the five Beethoven concertos for Deutsche Grammophon for release in March 2027, the bicentenary of the composer’s death. For this personal landmark, Lang Lang chose Andris Nelsons, a conductor he partocularly admires, and the Gewandhausorchester of Leipzig which performed Beethoven in his lifetime. Nelsons was recently discontinued as music director by the tone-deaf management of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.