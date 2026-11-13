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Spotify Introduces New AI DJ Voices and Personalities With More Customization
By Gio Farley,3 days ago
Spotify is expanding its AI DJ feature with nine new voices, distinct personalities, and additional customization options for Premium subscribers. Announced on November 10, 2026, the update introduces seven English-language voices and two Spanish-language options, giving listeners more choices over how their personalized music sessions are presented. The streaming platform is also adding a setting that allows users to turn off commentary between songs, providing an alternative for those who prefer uninterrupted music playback.