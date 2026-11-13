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Before the Lease Is Signed: A Restaurant Operator’s Guide to Alcohol Licensing Due Diligence
3 days ago
Whether opening a neighborhood restaurant, brewery, cocktail bar, or specialty food market, operators often assume that if a space previously sold or served alcohol, it can simply be licensed again. In reality, alcohol licensing is governed by a combination of state and local laws that vary dramatically from one jurisdiction to another. Conducting licensing and land use due diligence before signing a lease can prevent costly delays, unexpected expenses, or even the inability to open as planned.