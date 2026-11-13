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Why would the Marlins target Patrick Sandoval?
4 days ago
When we did our free agent pitchers draft on Fish Unfiltered last month, AJ Ramos selected left-handed pitcher Patrick Sandoval with his first selection. The Miami Marlins front office has similar taste in arms, as it turns out. Fish On First has learned that Sandoval is a name that the team is interested in. There's competition for his services, with The Athletic and MLB.com both linking the lefty to additional suitors.