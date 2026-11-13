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Dallas will be on a back-to-back, and its third game in four nights
3 days ago
I don't love that the Cs have 16 back-to-backs this year, tied for most in the NBA. We saw how hard it can be to push through that second game. But sometimes the shoe is on the other foot. When the Celtics play Dallas in Boston this Sunday, they'll be on the back end of a B2B, and their third road game in four nights. They lost last night in Minnesota, play Cleveland tomorrow and then Boston Sunday. Boston will have been home three nights and should be rested and prepared. That's an opportunity to cash in.