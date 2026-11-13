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UTV Driver Seriously Injured in Meeker County Crash
3 days ago
The driver of a side-by-side utility vehicle was seriously injured in a crash with two pickup trucks in Meeker County Thursday morning east of Litchfield. The State Patrol says 70-year-old Neil Holmgren of Litchfield was driving the UTV northbound on 650th Avenue when the crash happened at the intersection with Highway 12. Holmgren was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.