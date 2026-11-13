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Get Paid to See the World: The Global Opportunities Hidden in Construction
4 days ago
Get Paid to See the World: The Global Opportunities Hidden in Construction. Most people planning a trip to a tropical island expect to pay for their flights, accommodation and meals. Experienced construction machinery operators responding to a recruitment campaign in Australia’s Northern Territory were offered a rather different arrangement. Their employer would fly them from Cairns or Darwin to a remote island, put them up at a four-star waterfront resort, provide their meals and pay them to operate heavy equipment.