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Don’t Reinvent the Lab: How Shared Innovation Hubs Keep Biotech Startups Out of the Red
By Bernice Lottering Share To,4 days ago
Across the global life sciences and deep-tech sectors, groundbreaking discoveries rarely fail because the underlying science is flawed—they stall in the treacherous middle ground between the laboratory bench and commercial manufacturing. Often called the “valley of death,” this translational phase demands specialized facilities, regulatory fluency, supply chain coordination, and massive capital outlays that few early-stage companies can afford to build on their own.