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Onondaga County selects new developer to revive the former ShoppingTown Mall property in DeWitt
By WRVO,3 days ago
A new plan is in place to eventually revive the dormant ShoppingTown Mall at 3649 Erie Blvd. E. in DeWitt. The Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency has chosen Continuum Partners as the preferred master developer for the redevelopment of the ShoppingTown Mall property. Continuum — which is based in Denver, Colorado — will work in partnership with Syracuse-area firms that include The Sposato Companies, the Hayner Hoyt Corporation, and Dalpos Architects.