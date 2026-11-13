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Michael Wilbon says he ignored warning signs about his health. The ESPN host's story should be a wake-up call for others
By Louis Bezich,4 days ago
Longtime ESPN commentator and "Pardon the Interruption" co-host Michael Wilbon recently announced an indefinite leave of absence to address multiple ongoing health struggles. Wilbon, 67, who also serves as an NBA analyst for ESPN and ABC, stepped away after describing himself as "beyond exhausted, lifeless" and acknowledging that he had ignored earlier warning signs from medical professionals and close friends such as Tony Kornheiser, ESPN reported.