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Matt Lucas’ new podcast is about celebrities who have made huge mistakes
By Ali Shutler,4 days ago
Matt Lucas has announced a new podcast series that’ll see celebrities discuss their most embarrassing moments. Howler will be published by TalkSPORT and co-hosted by former professional footballer Jason Cundy. The series invites athletes to reminisce on moments in their career they’d rather forget. The first episode will see former England goalkeeper David Seaman talk about a disagreement with Arsenal teammate Patrick Vieira as well as some questionable fashion choices. Steve Bruce, Lee Dixon, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Fara Williams and Emmanuel Petit have also been confirmed to appear with at least 20 episodes planned.