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Mary McNamara: How ‘Blue Lights’ turns Belfast’s sectarian tensions into gripping police drama
By Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times,4 days ago
The fourth season of the police drama “Blue Lights” begins with a scene that could be taken from American, British or European news coverage: An open house at an immigration center draws a group of angry protesters demanding that the nonnatives go back where they came from. A young woman wields her phone like a weapon, filming the demonstration as she characterizes the small protective police presence as yet another example of the government favoring the immigrants’ rights over those of the locals.