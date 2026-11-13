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'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' was mired in scandal. 'Orange County' is hoping for a fresh start
By Yvonne Villarreal, Los Angeles Times,4 days ago
LOS ANGELES — With "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County" premiering this week as the first spinoff of the popular but mired flagship series, it faces a test tougher than learning a viral TikTok dance: figuring out if the reality TV property that became an unexpected hit can successfully franchise beyond its Utah backdrop — and baggage.