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Daylight Machines’ Linear Clock Turns 24 Hours Into a Glowing Progress Bar
By JC Torres,8 days ago
A digital clock can tell you it’s 3 p.m., but working out what’s left of the day is still your job. Daylight Machines’ Linear Clock gives that calculation a physical shape, spreading 24 hours across a glowing bar. The desktop device fills from midnight onward, letting you see time accumulating instead of watching another set of digits quietly change while you’re busy elsewhere.