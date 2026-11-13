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Breville’s $300 Toaster Actually Watches Your Bread Brown
By Ida Torres,3 days ago
A toaster’s dial can stay on the same number while breakfast comes out a different shade. The slice from the freezer needs more time than the one from the bread box. Sourdough brings a different challenge: keeping the crust from scorching while the center browns. Getting it right often involves checking, canceling, and sending a pale slice back down for another round.